The budget oriented iPhone SE 3 is already tipped to be available around spring though Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young seems to have a more accurate launch window to share. According to Ross, the next iPhone SE iteration is slated to launch around late April or in early May. Apple is also slated to start shipping the phone during the same time. According to Ross, the display panels for the upcoming iPhone model will be starting this month, which means the earliest we can expect to phone to launch is around the end of April.

Meanwhile, there seems some ambiguity as to the design the iPhone SE 3 will adopt, with some sources claiming it will be continuing with the same basic external design while getting upgrades only on the interior. That would mean the thick forehead and chin along with the physical Home button with Touch ID embedded within it. Also, the display would remain tied to 4.7-inches, which essentially means the same basic design as that of the iPhone 8 launched back in 2017.

However, there are also some who claim the phone will be getting a complete makeover which will see it adopt a design similar to the iPhone XR. That would mean the introduction of the notch for the first time to the SE series. Also, another significant change would be the omission of the Home button along with Touch ID. Instead, there is going to be a Face ID for user authentication.

As it is, the SE series has always sported dated looks which are a few years older than the current generation with only the interior having the latest build. In that vein, the iPhone SE 3 adopting the same basic design as that of the iPhone XR does make sense considering that there also are rumors of Apple adopting a notch-less design for the forthcoming iPhone 14, opting instead for the hole punch approach for the front cam and Face ID sensors.

Meanwhile, the iPhone SE 2020 came powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, something that could be upgraded to the A 13 or even the more up-to-date A15 Bionic chipset for the iPhone SE 3. Another upgrade could be the adoption of a 5G model which would be more in line with the competition.

Also, the iPhone SE 3 might be accompanied by the new iPad Air as well which too is expected to come powered by the same A15 Bionic chipset as well.