Blockchain is quite a common terminology in today’s world. While most people are aware of the same concept, few others are still on their way to exploring the ideas. Amidst all these explorations, the great news is shared by the US Stock exchange.

A new U.S. stock exchange has got the approval to use this latest blockchain technology in trading which has made it to the world’s headlines. A remarkable adaptation, this is going to be a gamechanger.

SEC Welcomes Blockchain For Trading Activity

The SEC is ready to welcome the blockchain technology with the Boston Security Token Exchange (BSTX), prepared to use the nascent technology to offer faster trade settlements.

In contrast to traditional exchanges, where trades are typically settled in two days, BSTX will offer same-day and next-day settlements. It will also use a private blockchain to provide a market feed, allowing members to see their trades and those of others anonymously.

More About BSTX

Blockchain technology is provided by BSTX, a joint venture between BOX and tZero. BOX is a joint venture between Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group (X.TO), Citadel Securities Principal Investments LLC, and brokers such as Citigroup (C.N.) and UBS (UBS) (UBSG.S).

BSTX aims to provide three main benefits to U.S. capital markets: faster settlements (i.e., T+0 or T+1), blockchain-secured market data, and access for early-stage companies.

What More Jay Fraser Has To Say

According to Jay Fraser, a director at BSTX, the exchange plans to allow trading of stock tokens later. BSTX was started to focus solely on tokenized securities, but the same proposal was previously rejected by SEC in a filing.

Nonetheless, Fraser added that the goal is to eventually create an exchange that looks more like Coinbase rather than the NASDAQ or NYSE, which are the already established platforms with traditional trading patterns. Until then, when it opens before the second half of the year, BSTX will function more like a conventional exchange.

The details of the filing are uploaded by the SEC late Thursday evening to make it accessible to all. With this, a sure transition to new technology in finance is here.