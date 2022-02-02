Aimed to bring in new investors, Alphabet has recently announced the stock split, reports CNBC Its board approved the 20-for-1 stock split option for the tech giant concerning the quarterly earnings statement. Following the news, a spark of 9% was seen in the after-market trading.

Alphabet Stock Split For All

To move ahead, Alphabet intends to split into three classes A, B, and C. All these changes would demand the investor’s approval. The best part is that every shareholder on the close of July 1 will receive 19 additional shares of the same category on July 15.

The Alphabet stock has doubled in just two years, and this split will make the share more accessible to a more extensive base of investors.

Reason Behind The Stock Split

When deciding which stocks to buy, the new retail investors frequently consider affordability and brand recognition. Alphabet has been at a disadvantage because its stock is expensive, and it uses a holding company’s name rather than Google’s globally recognized brand.

Recognizing this flaw, Alphabet decided to split and ensure that it is on its way to being more accessible to the masses.

Here Is What Ruth Porat Has To Say

Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s chief financial officer, shared the insight on this decision by stating, “The reason for the split is it makes our shares more accessible.” The motivation is relatively straightforward, which positively supports Porat’s remark, “We thought it made sense to do.”

Here Are The Future Expectations

The stock split could result in Alphabet’s inclusion on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the most widely quoted indexes that include 30 blue-chip companies. It may also aid the company’s pursuit of a market capitalization of $2 trillion, according to MarketWatch.

According to an 8K filing Tuesday, Google’s parents will pay $0.001 for each share of the company’s Class A, Class B, and Class C stock as part of the stock split.

The 20-for-1 split outperforms recent stock splits from Apple and Tesla, which split 4-for-1 and 5-for-1 on the same day in August 2020, respectively. Nvidia, another popular tech stock among retail investors, split 4-for-1 in July 2021.

Such prominent stock splits are rare and Alphabet, being one of them, is here to bring the tech revolution.