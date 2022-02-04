As reported by CNBC, the US Stock Market fell on Thursday. The investors were hoping for a comeback from Facebook to boost the stocks, but nothing happened as expected.

Facebook From The Parent Meta Platform Reported A Great Fall In The Stock Market

According to the data, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.6%. Facebook, which is one of the biggest tech companies out there in the market, was expected to make a comeback in the tech sector, raising the stocks, but the Meta-based platform disappointed the investors. Even the S&P 500 was seen dipping, and a fall of 1.5% was seen, which is the most significant fall ever in the tech industry regarding the share market.

Facebook Stocks Disappoints The Investors

According to the Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade, JJ Kinahan,” Facebook Is A Confidence Builder.” He claimed that the company’s stock is one of the core stocks out there in the market and can boost the market in difficult times. The main question out there is whether the stock fell due to the Meta-platform connection or it is a widespread issue from the platform.

Metal-Platform shares more than 25% of the shares of the company, and hence there is a high possibility the shares might have crashed due to the new introduction. The company generated meager revenue, and it was basically the most significant drop ever seen by Facebook.

Other Social Media Shares Also Dropped Following Meta

After the vast crash from Meta, Snapchat shares also dropped by 22%. Even the Twitter stocks took a dip of 6%. However, big companies such as Microsoft and Apple made huge profits which brought some hope back in the tech industry. However, if one overview all the actions in the stock market, Social Media Shares have not given good results.

Big names such as Spotify also saw a massive dip of 16%, and there was a sudden downfall in the number of premium subscribers. Pinterest and Amazon were also seen dipping in the stock market by 9% and 6%.