Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Heading Towards Earth Caught in Image

NASA reported no such Threat, but on the other hand, they are preparing for an impact regarding the situation. According to Gadget 360, The image was captured on the Virtual Telescope Project. A robotic telescope captured the photo, and it was seen in just a 420-second exposure.
The Giant Asteroid Is Going To Make A Very Close Pass This Month
According to the scientists, the Asteroid could have a massive diameter of 1.3km and, on the other hand, is approaching the planet at an incredible speed. The Asteroid, known as the 138971 (2001 CB21), will pass very close to Earth. It is expected that the Asteroid will pass approximately at a distance of 4.5 million km from Earth. Though NASA scientists claim that there won’t be any harm caused by the Asteroid, they are preparing for the worst-case scenario.
As per the data from HT TECH, the Asteroid will pass Earth at a distance of at least 12 times the lunar distance at its closest hence there is no reason to worry about any impact. On the other hand, the Huge Celestial body will be traveling at a speed of 26,800 miles per hour, and debris from the Asteroid can have an impact on Earth. It is most likely to pass near Earth on March 4.
Gianluca Masi Is The Astronomer That Took The Image Of This Asteroid
The image was captured in Italy by the Astronomer In the Virtual Telescope Project. He saw the celestial body with a special Earth-based telescope when it was more than 35 million kilometers from Earth. The unique Robotic Telescopic Unit known as Elena captured the image at a single 420-second exposure. According to the photo shared by the Astronomer, the Asteroid could be seen as a small white dot.
To make things clear, the Hazardous word here doesn’t mean that the Asteroid will hit Earth, but on the other hand, it means that it will be passing in close proximity with Earth. As per Newsweek, the Asteroid takes 384 days to complete the revolution around the Sun, which is a little more taken by Earth.