The Special Lotto Max $30 Million Jackpot Winning Lottery Was Sold In Ontario

According to the Narcity, the special $30 Million Jackpot lottery was sold In Ontario. The authorities mentioned that the Lotto Max winning ticket is with someone out there in Ontario.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Declared How The Lucky Lottery Ticket Was Sold
For the particular draw that took place on February 4, there was a massive $30 Million Jackpot prize. The unique number that matched with the winning number was bought in Toronto. They also said the ticket was not sold online and was sold directly to a customer in the store. The ticket was sold in Scarborough or Etobicoke, and the company declared all other related details regarding the purchase at the moment of revealing the number. Moreover, it was confirmed that the ticket was sold in Toronto proper.
Toronto Gets The Special Ticket For The Second Time
If you also bought the tickets, then it is high time to check for the numbers. The numbers 5, 15, 19, 22, 37, 46 and 47 were the lucky ones that got lottery prizes. On the other hand, the bonus number was 1. As per records, this is the second time the Toronto province got this bumper prize.
Before this, the draw was done in January 2022. This ticket was sold via an online platform. The winning numbers with that draw were 2, 15, 25, 28, 30, 35 and 38 with a bonus of 31. The OLG organization who was selling the tickets informed that the winner of the lottery was informed by emails.
The company also shared information about the upcoming draw on Global News. They announced that the upcoming draw would be held on February 8, and a vast winning prize of $10 Million will be credited to the winning participant. They are again expecting that a good number of people will be interested in the lottery. The Lotto Max lottery is one of the most famous lotteries organized in Canada. It works along with the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation Unit and has a unique value in the province. It is considered one of the three main lottery games of the nation.