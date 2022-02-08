The Shibu Inu Prices Jump By 25%, Leaving Dogecoin Behind By A Big Margin

As per the reports from U.TODAY, there was a considerable surge seen in the prices of Shibu Inu. The cryptocurrency jumped over the market, and there was a massive 25% hike which left the sensational Dogecoin behind. The changing rate of the cryptocurrency was $0.00002793 as per the Bitstamp exchange.
The Iconic Dogecoin Was Up By 6%
Dogecoin is one of the most iconic cryptocurrencies in the market, and it has been one of the most reliable cryptos to give constant profits. But as a surprise, Dogecoin was up by 6% only, which shocked the investors. When compared to the 25% hike of Shibu Inu, which is a rival cryptocurrency, Dogecoin was left behind by a significant margin.
Canine Coin Also Saw A 244% Increase.
The canine cryptocurrency saw a massive 244% increase, with a trading volume approximately at a price of $2.7 billion. It is one of the most traded cryptocurrencies, and on the other hand, it is the 6th most traded cryptocurrency. It is placed third in Coinbase and has number one position in Crypto Exchange of US.
The recent increases in the prices in the market made Shini Inu go to the 14th spot. Currently, they are ahead of Polygon in the crypto market. The Shibu Inu coin gained more than 72%, with a multi-month increase of $0.00001704. The jump was very impressive, but on the other hand, it is still significantly behind from its highest spike of 67.47%.
Bitcoin Also Saw A Huge Peak
According to Nasdaq, The largest Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, also was seen surging, and a peak of $43,000 was noticed. A recovery of 30.5% was seen in the case of Bitcoins. The previous amount regarding Bitcoin was $32,950, and the hike was seen on this amount. The cryptocurrency was down by 37.95% from its highest value. The cryptocurrency industry is profitable, and it’s all in green for the investors out there. The crypto market is surging day by day, and it is going to make more than $2 trillion currently.