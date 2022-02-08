‘Fortnite’ Won’t Be Supported Natively On The Steam Deck Anymore

Tim Sweeney stated on Epic Video Games that Fortnite would not be supported for Valve’s handheld gaming gadget, the Steam Deck, ahead of its launch on February 25. In answer to a question from another Twitter user, Sweeney stated that Epic is working hard to improve the compatibility of Straightforward Anti Cheat for the Steam Deck–but not for Fortnite, reports yxstories.in
Even though Fortnite isn’t available on Steam, it is supposed to be an open platform, allowing customers to install games outside of Steam’s shop. Unfortunately, Fortnite, like other large-scale online multiplayer games, has issues with its anti-cheat programs on Stream Deck’s Linux-based operating system.
“To make Proton/Wine compatible to EAC and BattlEye pro-government on Linux,” Epic said in answer to a question about whether Epic will replace Fortnite. Sweeney said there are no plans to change Fortnite, but “a significant effort is happening” to improve Intuitive Anti Cheat for other gameplay on the Steam Platform.
When asked why Fortnite was left out of the project, Sweeney explained that it was mostly a problem of magnitude, with anti-cheat requirements varying greatly depending on the number of regular players a game will attract.
Customers’ Responses
When customers complained that Sweeney didn’t seem to believe in his firm’s product, the CEO stated that they were correct, “in terms of anti-cheat here on Linux operating system supporting customized kernels and the threat model to a game of Fortnite’s scale.” Then, in a different response, he mentioned that Fortnite’s 60 million active gamers set it apart from various video games that use Straightforward Anti Cheat.
While some gamers have speculated that Sweeney does not want Epic’s largest title to be played on a competitor’s hardware, it is more likely that Steam Deck is too niche for Epic to make the measure to maintain compatibility. “How large is the market for non-Steam-hosted online games on Steam Deck hardware with limited availability?” Sweeney posed the question to one user in the comments section of his original tweet.
Sweeney was among the first vociferous supporters of the Steam Deck not long after it was released. He called the machine a “great transfer” by Valve in a tweet, complimenting Steam’s open-platform policy for the machine in particular.