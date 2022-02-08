PayPal Co-Founder Peter Thiel Resigns as Meta’s Board Of Directors

The ntd.com stated that the billionaire Peter Thiel is ready to resign from the board of directors of Meta Platform. He is leaving Facebook’s Parent company later this year.
The PayPal Co-Founder will be leaving Meta’s Board of Directors team.
According to the data Peter Theil who is the co-founder of the online payment system PayPal is ready to leave Meta. He was one of the earliest people to invest in the company. He invested in Facebook in April 2005 when the company was starting to develop into a big name. He invested $500,000 to the company at an evaluation of $5 million. He also asked for a 10 percent stake in the company and was also given a place of members of the board of directors in Facebook, which is now a part of Meta.
According to Business Insider , Thiel won’t be up for re-election, and he will be serving as the director until the annual shareholder meeting is done. Peter is trying to help the company elect candidates.
Mark Zuckerberg also thanked Theil for all he did for the company.
In a recent statement given by Mark Zuckerberg said that Peter Theil has been one of the most valuable people on Facebook. He further added that he invested in the company when only a limited number of people believed in the idea of Facebook. He thanked Peter for teaching him valuable lessons in the market of business, economics and the world.
He added Peter is a unique and genuine thinker, and you can quickly bring your most complex problems to him to get the perfect suggestions. He has served Facebook’s Board as a director for more than two decades. He told them that they knew Peter was an ambitious man and sooner or later he would devote his time to other businesses.
Theil feels privileged to have been a part of Facebook.
Peter Theil said that he was privileged to be a part of Facebook, and he had a fantastic experience working with one of the most brilliant entrepreneurs of the time.