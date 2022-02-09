Surprise Stimulus Check For 175,000+ Americans Worth $1,000 With $7,500 Pay Rise

In November, DeSantis unveiled his education budget plan, proposing greater money for instructors and students in grades K-12, as well as expenditures in innovative educational programs. Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposed boost in financing for Florida public schools includes $1,000 stimulus payouts to educators for the 2nd year in a straight, as well as a raise in teacher salaries from 40,000 dollars to 47,500 dollars, reports The Sun.
“We’re making a change in the lives of our children by continuing to raise teacher compensation, offer incentives to teachers and principals, promote workforce education, develop a strong civics program, and substitute the FSA with progress monitoring,” he said in the statement. And Over 175,000 teachers are slated to receive a significant wage raise and $1,000 bonuses this year.
During the current teacher shortage exacerbated by the coronavirus, the Governor plans to utilize economic stimulus money to award and incentivize Florida’s 179,000 teachers and administrators with $1,000 incentive payments.
Increases productivity through 12th-grade classrooms principals and teachers will be eligible for the one-time $1,000 payment. To meet a goal of $47,500 as the basic teacher compensation, the budget devotes $600 million to teachers’ salaries, which is a $50 million hike from last year.
The State Budget
The state budget for the financial year was issued on Friday by the Senate Committee on Appropriations, and it is expected to be passed on Wednesday. The proposed bill outlines the teacher compensation increase that would take effect after the legislation is passed. However, unlike last year’s bonus checks, the $1,000 payments will not come until the start of the school year in the autumn.
Senator Kelli Stargel claims that the budget allocates “record cash” to Florida’s education fund. In addition, $421 million is set out in the budget for mental health initiatives and school safety. It will spend $42 million on the Grant Program School Hardening and $3.5 million on Jewish Day School safety efforts.
“As Florida strives to be a political figure in educational, these unprecedented investments will surely help us focus on the unique needs of kids to help them progress academically,” said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
As requests for a fourth stimulus payment persist, Florida is one of the counties that launched an extra stimulus program to benefit individuals struck hardest by the epidemic. Georgia, Michigan, California, Colorado, New York, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas have also shown their willingness to assist.
Maryland, Texas, and California have also dipped into their state finances to provide a fourth stimulus payment, joining Florida in doing so. However, America’s fourth wave of government stimulus cheques may have been in the works.