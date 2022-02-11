BBC Pulled Cryptocurrency Documentary Off Air At Last Minute

The BBC has abruptly canceled a movie on a crypto entrepreneur after the Guardian expressed concern about several of the show’s core themes. The Crypto-Millionaire, which was set to debut at 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, was to recount the story of a 20-year-old from Birmingham, Hanad Hassan who claimed to have gotten extremely wealthy through cryptocurrency trading.
According to the show, he converted a $50 (£37) investment at the beginning of 2021 into $8 million (£5.9 million) by the end of the year, implying a staggering investment return of about 16,000,000 percent in only nine months, reports The Guardian.
At the last minute, a BBC crypto documentary was taken from the air. The show about a “self-made crypto-millionaire” was canceled after central claims were questioned.
Hassan’s £30,000 BMW and his city center flat were also featured in a related BBC online item headlined “Birmingham’s self-made crypto-millionaire giving back,” which also described how he “decided he was going to become a billionaire while he was still a teenager.”
Hassan was followed as he delivered cash to food pantries in Birmingham, allegedly sponsored by a philanthropic cryptocurrency he created himself, according to the program, which will air on BBC One from the West Midlands.
The Guardian challenged why the BBC was confident in Hassan’s promised financial gains, and why the marketing material for the show failed to reveal that Hassan’s crypto Orfano had closed down unexpectedly in October, leaving many dissatisfied investors out of money.
The BBC quickly announced the show’s cancellation but did not elaborate on their editorial checks. Immediately after the Guardian raised concerns, an associated online piece that had been prominently promoted on the BBC News homepage was likewise removed without explanation.
The decision to yank the show off BBC One’s programs only hours before it was scheduled to air is humiliating for the corporation, given this was one of the network’s most high advertising for its major local television show, We Are England. This new show took the place of the lengthy Inside Out provincial current events series, which has been canceled as a result of BBC funding cuts, resulting in the layoffs of many professional journalists from outside London.