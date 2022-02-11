Apple Simulates Hinder Unwanted AirTag Tracking

AirTags, as well as the Find My network, will get a series of changes soon, starting with new data privacy warnings, alerts, and documentation, according to the business.” Every customer configuring their AirTag for the very first time would see a statement that states clearly that AirTag is designed to detect their belongings,” Apple said in a forthcoming software update.
It will also be made aware that using AirTag to follow people without their agreement is illegal in many countries, that AirTag is meant to be discovered by sufferers, and also that “law enforcement may also request for identifying details about the AirTag owner.”
The warning notifications will state that the AirTag is tied to an Apple ID, and tracking people with it is illegal and that authorities can ask for relevant information about the AirTag’s owner.
Apple also stated that it has been actively cooperating with law enforcement on any AirTag-related inquiries and that it can share account details by a lawful law enforcement request.
“The warnings system Apple has in place to notify prospective victims of any unwelcome surveillance has helped bring attention to a problem that existed long before AirTags were introduced,” said Erica Olsen, director of the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s Safety Net Project.
Apple Cares About Its Users
“We appreciate Apple’s participation in the discussion around victim safety and their ongoing efforts to improve safeguards. We hope that others will follow in their footsteps “Olsen continued.
Furthermore, the company stated that consumers reported receiving an alert regarding an “Unknown Accessory Detected,” leading them to believe that an unfamiliar AirTag was tracking them.
Instead of an “Unknown Accessory,” Apple would now update this message to say that the user has been traveling with ‘AirPods’. “These unwelcome tracking alerts demonstrate that Apple’s technology is working while also generating awareness about the issue,” stated Renee Williams, Executive Director of the National Center for Victims of Crime.