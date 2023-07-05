Best Google Pixel 7 cases in 2023

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the most beloved Android Phones currently available, and it’s easy to see why. With its sleek, attractive build and refined and efficient operating system, it delivers an Android experience that garners praise from experts and users alike. Nevertheless, every rose has its thorns, and the Pixel 7’s ‘stunning’ all-glass body might just be its drawback. It doesn’t hold up so well to impacts, and its slippery texture means you’re likely to drop it. Fortunately, the market is flooded with exceptional cases to cater to this issue. And we’ve meticulously curated a selection of the finest options — with vivid descriptions and helpful recommendations!

How essential is getting a case for your Pixel 7?



It’s no debate that the Pixel 7 offers one of the best smartphone performances. It may not necessarily dominate in terms of sheer power, but it certainly stands tall regarding efficiency and refinement. However, when it comes to the hardware of this phone, it isn’t the most resilient to damage. As we saw in the JerryRigEverything durability test, its Pro sibling was quite vulnerable to damage, especially around the camera bar. And considering the Pixel 7 features a similar design to the 7 Pro, you can almost be completely sure it’ll be just as susceptible. Therefore, if you intend to enjoy your smartphone for a long time, you’ll want to slap on a high-quality protective cover.

Picking the right case for your Google Pixel 7



When it comes to finding the perfect case for your Pixel 7, there’s a vast sea of options from reputable manufacturers. Among this impressive array of choices, we particularly like the Spigen Liquid Air. It’s visually appealing, offers reliable protection, and features a superbly grippy texture, making holding your phone feel more secure. But coming to the table of affordable cases, the Caseology Parallax takes the spotlight. It’s very durable and doesn’t fall short in the looks department. Closely following it, though, is the similarly-priced, high-quality Tudia Merge Series.

On the other hand, if cost is not an issue for you, you’ll find yourself drawn to the Dbrand Grip case. It’s a premium option that offers an abundance of creative designs and vibrant colors, all while providing top-notch protection. The Pela Case and Casetify Impact Series also catch the eye with their intriguing designs, but it’s worth noting that they come at relatively high prices too.

Before concluding remarks for our most preferred cases, we’ll like to highlight some exquisite wallet cases like the Torro cover. Crafted from hand-stitched cowhide, this case exudes sleekness and elegance. It features convenient pockets for carrying your cards and little notes, making it a practical yet stylish choice. Alternatively, the Encased Magnetic presents a clear cover whose storage compartment is removable for flexibility.

All in all, while these recommendations are our favorite, it’s important to explore the other cases in our collection as well. They may hold a certain allure that captivates your attention. So feel free to evaluate all the options and select the one that resonates with you the most. And remember, whichever case you choose, don’t forget to pair it with an excellent Pixel 7 screen protector to keep that 6.3-inch display safeguarded.