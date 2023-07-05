All iPhone 15 models could get bigger batteries

According to a new report, all iPhone 15 models will get bigger batteries. This rumor comes from China, from an “insider” at Foxconn. Yes, we do know the rumored sizes too.

All iPhone 15 models are tipped to include bigger batteries

Based on this info, the iPhone 15 is coming with a 3,877mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Plus will include a 4,912mAh unit. The iPhone 15 Pro is said to include a 3,650mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 4,852mAh unit.

If true, these are great news, as these battery packs are considerably larger than the ones the iPhone 14 series offers. The iPhone 14 includes a 3,279mAh unit, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,323mAh battery on the inside. The iPhone 14 Pro sports a 3,200mAh unit, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max includes a 4,323mAh battery.

That’s actually why you should take this info with a grain of salt. It could pan out this way, but don’t get your hopes up just yet. These are quite significant increases, and it’s a bit uncharacteristic for Apple.

iPhones do need smaller battery packs than Android devices to provide similar battery life

We all know that iPhones usually need smaller batteries than Android devices. Well, this change would bring them closer than ever in terms of battery capacity, that’s for sure. An iPhone has never been this close to a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Based on previous info, however, this year’s iPhones will be a bit thicker, and these battery capacity increases would explain why. We’ll have to wait and see, though.

Next-gen iPhones are coming in September, and they’ll all feature a Type-C USB port. That will be a first for any iPhone, by the way. They’ll all also include a Dynamic Island on the front.