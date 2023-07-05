Get this Windows 11 Simplified eBook (a $15 value) for free

Windows 11 Simplified is your beginner’s guide to the ins and outs of Windows. Claim your complimentary copy (valued at $15) for free before the offer expires today , on July 5.

Learn Windows 11 quickly, easily, and with expert help from a tech education master

Windows 11 Simplified is your from-scratch beginner’s guide to the ins and outs of the latest version of Windows. It’s fully updated to include all the coolest new features of Windows 11 and offers a highly visual roadmap – complete with tons of screenshots and illustrations – to Windows 11 mastery. You’ll get up to speed on the basic, and not-so-basic, features of Windows 11 with plain-English instructions and step-by-step screenshots that walk you through every technique you need to know to make Windows 11 do what you want it to do.

You’ll learn to navigate the user interface, work with and manage files, create user accounts, and practice using the tools that make Windows 11 the most user-friendly and powerful version of the famous operating system yet. You’ll also discover how to:

Master the basics, as well as a bunch of power-user tools, with easy-to-follow instructions

Learn your way around the interface, File Explorer, the Settings app, and more

Navigate the web, send emails, access online media, and chat with friends and family

Customize windows to look and feel exactly the way you want it to

With the right help, learning a new operating system can be fun, straightforward, and exciting. This book is perfect for everyone from those with no Windows experience at all to users of previous versions who just need a heads-up on the latest features. If you’re ready to become a Windows 11 master, Windows 11 Simplified is the easiest and fastest way to do it.

This offer expires today, July 5.

How to get it

Please ensure you read the terms and conditions to download the “Windows 11 Simplified” eBook. Complete and verifiable information is required in order to receive this free offer. If you have previously made use of these free offers, you will not need to re-register.

>> Windows 11 Simplified ( $15.00 Value) FREE Download

Offered by Wiley, view other free resources by Wiley. | Expires on July 5

We post these because we earn commission on each lead so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block. It all helps toward paying staff reporters, servers and hosting costs.

Other ways to support Neowin

The above not doing it for you, but still want to help? Check out the links below.

Disclosure: An account at Neowin Deals is required to participate in any deals powered by our affiliate, StackCommerce. For a full description of StackCommerce’s privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site.