OnePlus Nord CE3, Buds 2R announced

Alongside the freshly announced OnePlus Nord 3 comes the Nord CE 3 – a more affordable entry equipped with the Snapdragon 782G chipset. OnePlus also introduced its latest pair of wireless earbuds dubbed OnePlus Nord Buds 2R. Both new products are exclusive to India for the time being.

OnePlus Nord CE3

Nord CE3 packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The back houses a 50MP main cam IMX890 with a 24mm equivalent lens and 1.0µm pixels, an 8MP ultrawide module (IMX 355) and a 2MP macro lens.

Nord CE3 comes with Snapdragon 782G chipset paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The software front is covered by OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. The battery comes in at 5,000 mAh and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.









OnePlus Nord CE3 in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer

OnePlus Nord CE3 comes in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer colors. It starts at INR 26,999 for the 8/128GB trim and goes up to INR 28,999 for the 12/256GB model. Open sales in India are scheduled for August.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R

The other new addition to the Nord series are the Nord Buds 2R. These are a toned-down version of the Nord Buds 2 with the same design but without noise cancelation.

They pack 12.4mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 and dual mics with AI call noise cancelation. The buds support the AAC and SBC codecs and feature an IP55 splash-resistant design. OnePlus claims 8 hours of playback from the buds and a total battery life of 38 hours via the charging case.











Nord Buds 2r key specs

Nord Buds 2R come in Deep Grey and Triple Blue colors and are priced at INR 2,199.

OnePlus Nord CE3 | OnePlus Nord Buds 2r