Early Prime Day deals make Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max cheaper than ever

Of course, the “regular” Fire TV Stick is not exactly obscenely priced either, at $39.99 with added Dolby Atmos audio technology and a more versatile remote included at no extra cost. And then you have the high-end Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which are typically available for a steeper $49.99 and $54.99 respectively. But not today!
If you’re interested in purchasing one of these two decidedly diminutive and impressively powerful streaming gadgets this summer, there’s really no point in waiting another week for better deals that are all but guaranteed not to materialize.
In case you’re wondering, the differences in capabilities between the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are also minimal, with the latter model raising the raw performance bar thanks to more RAM, a slightly faster processor, and Wi-Fi 6 support, which make for a decent set of upgrades arguably worth the extra $2.