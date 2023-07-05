MG reveals MG4 Xpower EV

MG has announced a new performance car, the MG4 Xpower, and the car will be fully unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month. The car will come with a dual-motor powertrain that will produce 435 PS or 429 horsepower.

The new MG4 Xpower will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.8 seconds and the car will retail for £36,495 on the road in the UK, it certainly sounds interesting and you can find out more details below.

Underpinned by the MG4’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), the XPOWER is equipped with an all-new dual motor configuration that delivers up to 320kW and 435PS to all four wheels, via front (150kW) and rear (170kW) electric motors.

As well as offering hyper hatch-rivalling performance in a straight line, the enhanced drivetrain features sophisticated new technological upgrades to effectively distribute power and maximise driver engagement while cornering.

An all-new Dynamic Cornering Control System will be available for the first time on an MG, featuring a locking electronic differential and Intelligent Motor Control to allow torque vectoring between all four wheels, generating maximum traction and outstanding composure in a wide range of driving conditions.

You can find out more information about the new MG4 Xpower over at MG at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month.

