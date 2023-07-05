NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB GPU Available For A Price Of Just $999 US

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB GPU has seen an unexpected price drop at Newegg US and is currently selling for just $999 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Custom Model Drops Down To $999 US, Limited Promo Available For Grabs

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card initially launched at a price point of $1199 US which means that the new deal is a huge $200 US off for this enthusiast-grade graphics card. The 4080 isn’t often seen as a great value at its $1199 US MSRP but at $999 US, it may be considered great for consumers who want the 2nd best Ada graphics card that money can buy.

The card in question is the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Ventus 3X OC variant which comes with the triple-fan and triple-slot cooling solution and you even get a factory overclock out of the box. The Ventus 3X OC is listed for $1099 US but with the “FTTPCU5374” promo code, you can get $100 US off which brings the price down to just $999 US. That’s a -16.6% drop over the MSRP & the first time the card has reached such as low price point. In fact, this discount matches the MSRP of AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

And it’s not just the Ventus 3X OC variant that has received the promotional deal. Other variants from MSI which include the Gaming Trio and the SUPRIM are also discounted with up to $100 US off on those models too. Following are the models up on discount:

These are deals that can go by really quickly and out of all the variants, I would personally suggest getting the RTX 4080 Ventus 3X OC since you cannot beat the price that this card is being offered at. NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080 is a very powerful graphics card that does compete against the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and while it can lack in a few rasterized games, the overall ray tracing and DLSS performance of this card remain unmatched by the competition.

News Source: Credits To @Vectral555 For The Tip!