The Pixel Watch starts receiving a light July 2023 patch

Google’s July 2023 patch for the Pixel Watch is light once again as only minimal fixes are expected.

The company has not detailed any fixes through the Security Bulletin and there are no OTA or Factory images present.

The Pixel Watch was treated to several new features in the June feature drop.

In the first full week of July, Google is busy rolling out this month’s security patch to the Pixel Watch.

The company has posted a very light changelog as owners of the Pixel Watch prepare to receive the July 2023 security patch. Globally, users should update to firmware version RWDC.230705.001. As far as what’s included, Google simply states, “The July 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.”

Unfortunately, Google has not yet posted what vulnerabilities are wrapped within this month’s patch for the Pixel Watch despite creating its own section within the Android Security Bulletin. The company hasn’t posted the device’s OTA or Factory images, either.

Regardless, owners of a Pixel Watch should begin seeing the update appear on their wearable as the week concludes and into next week. If you’re unsure if you’ve got it or simply want to check, head into your device’s Settings > Software > Software update to see.

June’s update for the Pixel Watch was also quite light such as the one we’re seeing now. That patch brought in security and bug fixes alongside some undisclosed improvements to the smartwatch.

Last month did treat the Pixel Watch to a feature drop that included an enhanced Spotify experience for users with new tiles and face shortcuts. That update also let users important SmarTrip and Clipper cards through Google Wallet to be accessed on their wrist. Google Keep also saw an update, making it easier to keep track of what needs to get done.

The Pixel Watch and Google’s line of Pixel phones have received the July 2023 security patch pretty much at the same time this time around. The company aimed to solve a problem with Pixel phones’ batteries with its patch this month. Although, it’s unclear if the fixes brought in by Google have corrected the severe battery drain and overheating problem users reported in June.