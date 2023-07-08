Home Latest News The Pixel Watch starts receiving a light July 2023 patch

The Pixel Watch starts receiving a light July 2023 patch

Deidre Richardson
What you need to know

  • Google’s July 2023 patch for the Pixel Watch is light once again as only minimal fixes are expected.
  • The company has not detailed any fixes through the Security Bulletin and there are no OTA or Factory images present.
  • The Pixel Watch was treated to several new features in the June feature drop.

In the first full week of July, Google is busy rolling out this month’s security patch to the Pixel Watch.

The company has posted a very light changelog as owners of the Pixel Watch prepare to receive the July 2023 security patch. Globally, users should update to firmware version RWDC.230705.001. As far as what’s included, Google simply states, “The July 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.”


