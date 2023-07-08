Coming Soon to Indiegogo: ADO Air 28 with ADO G-Drive 5.0 – The Ultimate All-Rounder Urban E-Bike

ADO Air 28, is an all-rounder urban e-bike designed to cater to your commuting needs. Whether you’re heading to work, running errands, taking the kids to school, or simply following your personal routine, the ADO Air 28 is the ideal companion for your daily adventures.

One of the highlights of the ADO Air 28 is the ADO G-Drive 5.0, a meticulously developed and debugged system by ADO Laboratory. This advanced technology ensures a powerful and smooth riding experience. With the hassle-free Carbon Belt drive that lasts up to an impressive 30,000 kilometers, you can enjoy a maintenance-free ride. Additionally, the instant torque sensor support provides seamless acceleration, making your journey effortless and enjoyable.

Powered by a Samsung portable battery, the ADO Air 28 offers a remarkable range of up to 100 kilometers on a single charge. Say goodbye to range anxiety and embrace the freedom to explore your city without worrying about running out of power. The sleek lockable seat battery is not only easy to charge but also replaceable, allowing you to extend your ride even further.

For enhanced safety and responsive braking power, the ADO Air 28 features hydraulic disc brakes. These reliable brakes ensure quick and efficient stopping, giving you peace of mind while navigating busy urban streets. Coupled with the adjustable lockout suspension fork, you can easily customize the shock absorption to suit different terrains, providing you with a comfortable and controlled ride in any environment.

The ADO Air 28 boasts a thoughtfully designed step-through frame with a low-stepping pad. This feature ensures a comfortable ride with easy mounting and dismounting, making it perfect for frequent stops without the need to lift your legs. Whether you’re visiting friends, stopping by a shop or café, or taking your pets for outdoor rides, the ADO Air 28 offers the utmost convenience and accessibility.

In addition to its impressive hardware, the ADO Air 28 also comes with optional features to further enhance your riding experience. The integrated Smart APP provides smart navigation and accurate calculation functionality, allowing you to easily navigate through the city with confidence. The 3.5-inch IPS color screen, with its 360° viewing angle and oleophobic coating, ensures clear visibility in all weather conditions. Its waterproof design and front lighting adjustment adds an extra layer of convenience.

For added safety and exploration, the ADO Air 28 is equipped with the Street Wise Bell, which supports the placement of an AirTag for enhanced anti-theft safety and to easily locate your Air 28.

Additionally, the ADO Air 28 is equipped with puncture protection tires, providing improved safety and peace of mind against unexpected flats. With these 28-inch tires, you can confidently navigate urban streets and uneven surfaces, knowing that your ride is protected.

The ADO Air 28 is the ultimate all-rounder urban e-bike that combines convenience, comfort, and sheer riding pleasure. With its powerful ADO G-Drive 5.0, long-range Samsung battery, hydraulic brakes, adjustable suspension, step-through frame, and a wide range of optional features, this e-bike is designed to elevate your urban commuting experience.

Price and Availability:

Exciting news! The highly anticipated ADO Air 28 will soon be launching on Indiegogo in late July, offering an incredible opportunity to get your hands on this ultimate all-rounder urban e-bike. To sweeten the deal, ADO is presenting an exclusive Early Bird Offer, allowing early supporters to enjoy a massive 41% off the regular price.

This limited-time offer is not to be missed, providing a chance to experience the convenience, comfort, and sheer riding pleasure of the ADO Air 28 at an unbeatable value. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to revolutionize your urban transportation experience and make your daily commute more enjoyable. Be sure to subscribe to ADO and secure your spot for the Early Bird Offer on Indiegogo.