Payday 3 Confirms Xbox Game Pass Release Date – GameRant









Payday 3 confirms when gamers will be able to pick it up on Xbox Game Pass following its reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Payday 3 has confirmed when it will be heading to Xbox Game Pass during the Xbox Games Showcase. Payday 3 confirmed its 2023 release date earlier this year, but now Xbox users have a specific date to look forward to.

It was just a few days ago when a rumor leaked Payday 3's release date online. With the benefit of hindsight, it turns out that this was totally correct. Developer Overkill Software has been generally quiet about the game until now, working in the shadows to get it ready for release. Official comments about the title have certainly been hard to come by, and hopefully the new trailer sparks a ton of news about the highly-anticipated game.

RELATED: Payday Developer Says Its Financial Problems Are Behind It

While Payday 3 has been teased by Overkill Software for a couple of years now, it wasn't clear exactly when it would be making its way to Xbox Games Pass. However, it was confirmed during the Xbox Games Showcase that Payday 3 would be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one of release, that being September 21, 2023. Microsoft has been getting plenty of games from day one for Xbox Game Pass lately, and Payday 3 is another big name to add to the list. After such a long time without a game in the series, it's exciting news to hear that gamers will be able to play it just by being subscribed to the service.

The gameplay itself looks intense, with high-octane heist action that looks perfectly in line with previous Payday games. It doesn't look like a massive gameplay evolution, and that's okay. Overkill Software has perfected a working formula, and shaking it up at this point could be an unnecessary risk with so many gamers dying for a new entry. Besides, for those looking for a totally different experience, there are plenty of amazing Payday 2 mods for players to download and try.

With Payday 2 released in August 2023, by the time the sequel is released, it will have been over a decade since the last game. Considering its success, it's a massive surprise to see that the studio has waited so long before moving on to a sequel. To the credit of Overkill Software, it has continued to release content for Payday 2 long after others would have left it for dead, and the result is a community ready and waiting to pick up Payday 3, day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Payday 3 is released on September 21, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Every Xbox Game Pass Title Confirmed at the Xbox Games Showcase

source







