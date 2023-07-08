Pitaka case for the Pixel Fold adds MagSafe compatibility

If you purchased the Google Pixel Fold, and have been looking for a great thin case, well, Pitaka has you covered. The company’s minimalistic MagEZ Case 3 is now available for the device, and it adds MagSafe compatibility to the package.

The Pixel Fold gets MagSafe compatibility thanks to a Pitaka case

This case is really thin, and yet it does add MagSafe support to the equation. Pitaka managed to squeeze in magnets on the back. This case comes in two pieces, one for the front side of the phone, and the other for the back.

Once you install this case, your Pixel Fold will become compatible with all third-party MagSafe chargers and mounts, basically. Well, all third-party MagSafe accessories, basically.

This case may be thin, but it’s tough too. Pitaka used 600D aramid fiber here, which is not only lightweight and less than a millimeter thin, but it’s quite tough. It’s actually said it’s five times tougher than steel, and five times lighter too. As if that’s not enough, this case is also grippy.

The case itself is available in a black color, though there are a number of accents you can choose from. The Twill, Overture, and Rhapsody options are available to choose from.

The company has a number of MagEZ accessories to go with this case

Pitaka also offers a number of other MagEZ accessories to go with this case. The MagEZ Slider, MagEZ Battery Pack, MagEZ Car Mount Pro/Lite, and MagEZ Card Sleeve. The first one is particularly interesting, as it’s both a powerbank, and a magnetic stand.

Do note that the MagEZ Case 3 for the Pixel Fold is not cheap, though. Considering the materials used here, and the functionality it provides, however, it may be worth it for you.

The MagEZ Case 3 for the Pixel Fold will set you back $79.99, should you choose to get it. You can grab one from the link below.

Buy Pitaka’s Pixel Fold case (Pitaka)