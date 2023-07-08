Google's fantastic Pixel 6 Pro is a record-breaking 53% off

Google’s Pixel smartphones are in a league of their own and they are the perfect options for those who find established brands like Apple and Samsung boring. On top of that, flagship phones from old players are quite expensive and you’ll have to shell out at least $1,099 for the top-tier models. If you want a top-notch phone that doesn’t cost an arm and leg, the already sensibly priced Pixel 6 Pro is on sale for a whopping 53 percent off at Woot.

At $899, the Pixel 6 Pro is already several hundred dollars more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But now that it’s on sale, you can save $479 on it, which is a record-breaking discount.

Despite its considerably lower price, the Pixel 6 Pro is every bit as good as its closest competitors. In fact, if you want to try out new AI-powered camera and speech features that are actually useful, you’ll probably like Google’s phone better.

The phone flaunts a large 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling. It’s powered by the in-house Tensor chip, so everything is well-optimized.

Google’s phones are known for their cameras and the Pixel 6 Pro is no exception. Its triple camera array has a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 4x zoom. Pictures look crisp, vibrant, and realistic.

The phone has a beefy 5,003mAh battery and will be supported by Google until 2026.

You should grab it right away if you need a gorgeous screen, smooth performance, and outstanding cameras. Since the discount is so huge, the phone will probably sell out fast, so don’t waste too much thinking.

Amazon has also marked the handset down by $369, which is also a sizeable discount.