Crypto Startup BlockFi Stops Opening Bitcoin Accounts After Record $100M US SEC Settlement

BlockFi, a cryptocurrency payment system, has decided to pay the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and various state securities authorities $100 million to settle active investigations. The SEC claims that cryptocurrency lender BlockFi misrepresented the degree of risk to which its customers were exposed, which led to the punishment. This is also the world’s biggest penalty against a virtual currency corporation and the first time a crypto company has been punished with breaching the Investment Company Act of 1940’s registration rules, reports Gadgets 360.
The ruling signed by SEC Secretary Vanessa Countryman stated, “BlockFi made a substantial misstatement to BIA (BlockFi Interest Account) shareholders concerning the amount of risk in its loan book. In many internet entries, BlockFi claimed that its corporate loans were ‘usually’ over-collateralized, while in fact, most corporate loans were not.”
BlockFi published a statement acknowledging the SEC penalty, but it did not acknowledge or reject the conclusions of the SEC. The SEC’s findings highlight one of the fundamental contrasts between centralized economic offerings and those provided via decentralized finance (Defi) trading platforms, in which each depositor’s and lender’s positions and conditions are observable on the blockchain on which they run.
The Game Of Interest
BlockFi provides cryptocurrencies interest accounts that allow consumers to earn significantly higher returns than banks. However, since cryptocurrencies are utilized for lending and producing returns, the SEC has classified these interest-earning instruments as securities. BlockFi has also stated that it intends to create a fresh, regulatory-compliant loan product, which would have been a first in the cryptocurrency business.
The Coinbase website crashed after a Super Bowl ad caused a surge of traffic. However, the hefty fine is seen as a major setback for the DeFi system, which is mostly comprised of decentralized banking and other financial services. Max Dilendorf, a crypto-asset attorney, told TechCrunch that the SEC had effectively “blotted out” the DeFi loan business model.
He went on to say that any crypto platform that wanted to offer interest-bearing accounts will have to become a publicly listed corporation. DeFi, on the other hand, is mostly managed by decentralized independent groups (DAOs).