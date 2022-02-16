The Olympics’ Futuristic Know-How: AI, IoT, & Robots

The tale of world-class athletes, the pomp of medal commemorations, and also the moment-to-moment fiestas of the human spirit in action are all part of the Olympic experience.
On February 4th, the 2022 Winter Video Games began in Beijing, China. Even though the Video games appear to be slightly different due to COVID constraints, nearly 3,000 sportspeople from 91 nations compete in 109 events including alpine snowboarding, ice hockey, speed skating, luge, bobsled, snowboarding, & velocity skating.
Behind the scenes, major technological advancements are assisting athletes in becoming taller, faster, and stronger.
Using Artificial Intelligence
Cameras and sensors embedded in instruments such as bike pedals, footwear can continuously broadcast data to coaches, allowing them to make adjustments.
Good wearables devices that assess lung capabilities, heart rate, & motion, so sports medicine specialists, physical therapists, and team doctors can reduce injuries and help players heal faster.
AI programs that examine efficiency data to generate personalized training, relaxation, and diet recommendations.
AI-assisted body examinations that could detect early signs of exhaustion or stress-related mishaps.
Computer-vision cameras and other artificial intelligence devices provide the ultimate viewing experience for Olympic fans.
The AI-powered 3D Athlete Monitoring (3DAT) system uses cameras with computer vision and artificial intelligence to provide followers with near-real-time information during races and events. AI provides biomechanical evaluations of participant velocity, distance traveled, and remaining time to be displayed on the screen and used in overlays during replays.
A Robotic Coach
Inventors and scientists from China’s Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT) developed a humanoid curling coach which uses a combination of image recognition, artificial intelligence, and a computerized management system to help teams improve their performance.
The robots duplicate the curling throwing course, which could aid athletes in anticipating potential sporting conditions before they occur. The robotics curling coach will be unveiled to the world at the Beijing Olympics by the HIT team.
To keep the spread of COVID-19 under control at this year’s games, organizers decided to bring in robotic kitchen staff to organize and supply meals onboard for the players and their support teams.
The developments cover topics such as:
- A chef-bot with artificial intelligence that cooks burgers and other hot dishes.
- A robotic espresso machine that grinds beans and makes coffee.
- A robotic arm installed on the ceiling that distributes meals to people working in socially isolated cubicles.
- Fantastically efficacious bartender robots that mix up your favorite cocktails.