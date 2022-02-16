Intel To Launch Power-Efficient Mining Chips By Stepping Into Cryptocurrency Mining Business

Intel has invested in blockchain technology with such a new processor meant to mine cryptocurrency. The chipmaker announced on Friday that this will begin selling the Btc and other cryptocurrency-mining chips afterward this year. Among its first customers are Block (formerly Square) and two mining companies, Grid Infrastructure, and Argo Blockchain. For cryptocurrencies, mining is a computationally-intensive process that registers blocks of transactions, a universal database. A new currency is granted to the first mining company that accomplishes a demanding computing assignment, reports NDTV.
Raja M Koduri, Senior Head Manager and Vice President of Intel’s Advanced Graphics and Computing Systems Group, declared the company’s “goal to contribute to the growth of blockchain technology, with a pipeline of energy-potential accelerators,” in a blog post.
Koduri also claimed in the blog post that the organization will “engage and support an open and safe blockchain environment, and will help accelerate this technology responsibly and sustainably.” He went on to say that they would be aware that certain blockchains required a lot of computer processing power, which unfortunately amounted to a lot of electricity.
During this year, Intel will deliver the first-ever crypto-focused CPU, called “blockchain turbo.” The miner ASICs, according to Koduri, would give “1000x superior power and efficiency per watt for SHA-256 oriented mining than mainstream GPUs.”
The chips are made on a “small piece of silicon” in order to have the least influence on the present product supply. Intel also ordered the formation of a bespoke computes group under its Accelerated Graphics and Computation Systems business line to work on the blockchain along with other computing apps’ silicon platforms.
Cryptocurrency mining requires vast quantities of energy, according to Cambridge University’s Btc Power Consumption Gauge, with a current anticipated pace of 125 terawatt-hours per year. That is even more than Norway’s electricity use in 2020, according to the data obtained by Energy Information Administration.