Bitcoin Falls Below $44,000: Other Crypto Values Also Plunge Today

Cryptocurrency values have plummeted today, with Bitcoin falling below $44,000 for the first time since the December flash crash. By market capitalization, the world’s most famous and largest digital coin was trading roughly 7% down at $43,167. Since reaching a high of nearly $69,000 in early November, Bitcoin has lost more than $25,000 in value.
“Just since the Federal Reserve re-affirmed proposals to raise interest rates, Bitcoin dropped quickly and fell to $43.5K. During this time, the market saw a lot of selling. The 4-hourly pattern for BTC implies that the pattern has reached its bottom. The next level of BTC support is likely to be $40,000 “WazirX’s COO, Siddharth Menon, stated.
Decline In Cryptos
According to CoinDesk, Ether, the 2nd largest cryptocurrency and tied to the Ethereum blockchain, has dropped more than 8% to $3,494. Dogecoin prices, but on the other hand, dropped nearly 6% to $0.15, while Shiba Inu dropped almost 7% to $0.000030. Binance Coin, on the other hand, is down substantially 7% at $476.
Other digital tokens, including Solana, Polygon, XRP, Uniswap, Stellar, Tether, Cardano, and Litecoin, have also had price drops of 5-7 percent in the last 24 hours. According to CoinGecko, the worldwide crypto market capitalization fell 6% to $2.22 trillion, led by a drop in cryptos.
“Following Bitcoin, Ethereum as well as other altcoins saw a steep correction. Ethereum dropped below $3,500 before regaining ground and settled above it. The ETH trend is bursting out underneath the sinking wedge pattern on the daily timeframe. The $3,400 level is expected to provide immediate support “Menon continued.
The Inflows & Outflows
According to research by digital asset manager CoinShares, investment outflows through cryptocurrency funds continued for the third week in a row in the final week of 2021. Last week, outflows from the industry totaled $32 million. In 2021, total assets under administration reached $62.5 billion, up from $2.8 billion by the end of 2019.
Inflows into Ethereum more than quadrupled from $920 million in 1990 to $1.3 billion in 2021. Bitcoin, on the other hand, increased by 16 percent to $6.3 billion.
Cryptocurrency price swings have recently occurred during a moment of high volatility in financial markets. Inflationary pressures are pressuring central banks to stiffen monetary policy, potentially reducing the cashflow tailwind that has boosted a variety of assets, reports Oltnews.com