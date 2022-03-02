Algorand {ALGO) Can Reach $1 If Break In The Resistance Level Happens

The Algorand price must remain above the $0.818 weekly support level to maintain a bullish outlook. If ALGO bulls can break through the $0.818 barrier, it will most likely revisit the psychological level of $1.
Alternatively, the altcoin could fall to $0.675 to gather liquidity before exploding higher.
Algorand prices tumble
The price of Algorand is at a crossroads in its journey, hovering above a weekly support level. A breakthrough in this barrier could cause a retracement before the bullish scenario takes effect, but a bounce could prematurely trigger a similar outlook. The price of Algorand is at a critical juncture, as per FXStreet.
The algo price is at a perplexing juncture in its journey to $1, hovering above the $0.818 weekly support level. Because ALGO gathered liquidity below the January 22 swings low of $0.796, the $0.818 barrier is likely to hold.
A bounce off the level mentioned above will be critical in triggering a move to the $1 psychological level and the barriers surrounding it. This move would represent a 30% gain from the current position and is likely where ALGO’s upside is limited.
What comes next
An alternative scenario would be for the Algorand price to fall again, retesting the $0.675 support level and collecting liquidity below it. This move would eliminate any further downside risk and would be the ideal scenario for a retest of $1. From a starting point of $0.675, the forecast represents a total gain of 63 percent.
The recent increase in the number of large transactions worth $100,000 or more adds to the bullish narrative for ALGO. This index serves as a proxy for the investments of high-net-worth individuals.
The GIOM index has derived a resistance at $1.09, and approximately 627,570 users that bought around $2.7 billion in Algo tokens are drowning. This in itself is enough information that projects selling pressure by the holders.
On the other hand, if the Algorand price closes below $0.675, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This development may cause ALGO to fall lower to find stable support levels.