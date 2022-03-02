Oppo is demoing a crazy fast 240W fast charging tech at MWC

Oppo is showing off a new fast charging technology at the Mobile World Congress which the company claims will let smartphones to attain full charge in just 9 minutes. This is achieved by a 240W charger which Oppo used to top up a smartphone with a 4500 mAh battery in 9 minutes flat. It’s like going from zero charge to full charge in that time which is incredible, to say the least. It has been only recently that OnePlus demoed a 150W fast charging tech though the latest from Oppo takes things to a new high.
That said, the company also stated they are not ready yet to offer the technology on a commercial basis, which means none of the forthcoming Oppo smartphones can be expected to come with 240W charging anytime soon. Also, fast charging is known to have a damaging effect on the health of the battery as well so that the battery might end up being degraded if subjected to 240W charging on a regular basis.
Apart from the battery health that likely will suffer from the 240W fast charging tech, there also is the risk of a fire hazard which can cause an explosion as well. This is especially true if the charging is not done in a controlled manner and that there is no accumulation of heat beyond a certain safe permissible level during the charging process.
Meanwhile, the 150W fast charging tech Oppo is offering on several of its high-end smartphones is certified to be safe and has passed all applicable safety tests. There have been no issues of battery degradation or fire hazards reported so far. The same is also likely to be available on Realme and OnePlus smartphones as well though there is no timeframe available as yet for that to happen.
The said technology is known to allow smartphones to attain 50 percent charge in just five minutes, while ensuring sound battery health as well. Further, the battery is also known to have 80 percent of its capacity intact even after 1,600 charging cycles, which makes it safe to use. With that many charging cycles, the battery will remain in active usage for more than four years even if it is charged every day. That makes the technology exceed the normal battery safety health standard of two years by twice over.