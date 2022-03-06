Apple iPhone SE 3 details leak ahead of its launch

As is already well known in the tech circles, Apple will be holding a Spring event on March 8 which is expected to yield the iPhone SE 3 and the refreshed iPad Air. While it is just days left for the event to unfold, here are a few interesting bits that we have come to know about the upcoming budget iPhone model. That includes the A15 Bionic chipset making up the core of the phone while still being priced around the $300 mark.
The above information has its origin in a report by Ming Chi Kuo who is usually spot on with his Apple predictions. According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 3 will come in three models having 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options. Also, it is going to be in the same external form factor as the iPhone SE 2020, which means the thick forehead and chin is going to stay, for another year at least. The other option for Apple would have been to adopt the notched display though that too has started to look dated.
In any case, the other important aspect for the iPhone SE 3 is that it will be 5G ready this time and will be compliant with both mmW and sub-6. This way, iPhone SE 3 is going to be the most affordable 5G iPhone model. As for its color options, Kuo believes the phone will come in shades of White, Black, and Red. Kuo also said the iPhone SE 3 will be entering mass production this month with Apple targeting a shipment of about 25 – 30 million units of the model in 2022.