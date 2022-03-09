Chicago’s Resilient Communities Monthly Cash Assistance Pilot To Offer $500 To Low-Income Residents

While people are waiting for the next round of Stimulus Checks, a recent update from Chicago’s Resilient Communities Monthly Cash Assistance Pilot is shared. The applications will open for the same, which will offer $500 over 12 months to around 5000 low-income residents of the city.
About the Resilient Communities Monthly Cash Assistance Pilot
The residents can sign up for the Resilient Communities Monthly Cash Assistance Pilot program online from April. The 5000 participants of the program will be selected based on the lottery system.
This is a no-string attached program where the recipients can use the money for any work they want. The applicant needs to be a minimum of 18 years older to participate in the program. Additionally, the applicant must have faced economic hardship related to the COVID pandemic, with the household income at or below 250% of the Federal poverty level.
The plan is a part of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $1.2 billion Chicago Recovery Plan. The Chicago Recovery Plan benefits the $31.5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, 2021.
The significance of the plan
According to the Mayor’s Office, the city collaborates with experts and organizations to ensure “equitable and successful” plans. Such schemes provide a set of recipients with guaranteed income over a long period with no strings attached.
The goal is to help people in need. Indeed, to see how a gift of free money may improve the beneficiaries’ life in concrete ways, as per the report from BGR.com.
Other such plans
Apart from the above plan, there is a $4.8million Domestic Worker Relief Fund and Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $10.7million. The applications will start for both in April, and there will be a one-time grant of $500 associated with each.
Stimulus check alternative
This pilot program is seen as the alternative to the stimulus checks to some extent. Although the government has issued 6 child tax credit stimulus checks from July to December last year, the Democrats are looking for more in 2022. Meanwhile, the Resilient Communities Monthly Cash Assistance Pilot for Chicago will be one robust move towards helping the low-income residents under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s initiative.