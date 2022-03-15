In 2023, The Cost-of-Living Adjustment For Social Security May Be Even Greater

This year, Social Security beneficiaries earned their largest cost-of-living raise in decades, and according to one initial estimate, they could be in line for an even greater increase in 2023.
According to CNBC, the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy organization, seniors, and many others collecting Social Security payments could see their checks climb by as much as 7.6% next year.
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security in 2022 was 5.9%, the highest since the 1980s. However, because those increases are linked to inflation, which has remained stable in recent days, the increase for 2023 could be greater.
According to The Motley Fool, it’s just too early to decide what the hike for next year will be. Inflation statistics from the third quarter of the year are used to calculate the bumps.
According to CNBC, this means there are still months of data to come.
Inflation May Rise In 2022
Inflation is likely to continue through 2022, but if price increases halt or stop entirely, Social Security payments will be reduced.
The 5.9% cost-of-living boost in 2022 was excellent news, but beneficiaries are already losing purchasing power. According to the Fool, the rate of inflation is surpassing their gain, which is limited to the full year.
Although if beneficiaries receive another significant boost in 2023, it will almost certainly be wiped off by rising housing expenses. According to the Fool, Medicare expenditures have been continually rising, further diminishing the ability of cost-of-living adjustments to help beneficiaries keep pace with increased prices elsewhere.
Each year’s cost-of-living adjustment is announced in October by the Social Security Administration, and it tends to take effect in January.
Recipients had been struggling with years of much lesser increases before to last year’s increase. Due to low inflation, recipients have received no raise three times since 2010, and the cost-of-living increase in 2021 was only 1.3 percent.