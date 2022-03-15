Apple introduces ‘Face ID with a Mask’ feature with latest iOS 15.4 update

The latest iOS 15.4 update helps deal with one of the most nagging issues with the iPhone in recent times, that of the phone’s inability to unlock when the user is wearing a mask. Users were forced to type in the passcode each time Face ID failed to recognize them for wearing a mask. Since Face ID also helped in authenticating transactions on the App Store or for auto-filling passwords, failure of Face ID naturally led to every other feature that it supported to fail as well.
Fortunately, Apple has taken cognizance of the issue and has a remedy in the form of the iOS 15.4 update. Once the update has been downloaded and installed, users will have to set up Face ID all over again. However, contrary to popular belief, users won’t have to wear a mask before setting up Face ID afresh. That said, users will have to wear their glasses if they are habituated to using them before setting up Face ID. Else, the feature would fail to recognize the user.
So, after the iOS 15.4 is successfully installed, users will be presented with two options when setting up Face ID again. While one is the usual process that sets up Face ID as usual, the new addition here is to set up ‘Face ID with a Mask .’ Opt for this setting and follow the on-screen instructions. As already stated, you are strongly recommended to wear your glasses if you do so most of the time. Interestingly, there is the separate ‘Add Glasses’ option as well. That said, the feature won’t work when wearing sunglasses as Face ID looks at the contours around the eye when using your face as an authentication tool.
Devices that ‘Face ID with a Mask’ feature is compatible with
Apple said it is the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series that would be able to use the Face ID with a Mask feature. That includes the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Similarly, it is the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max that would be able to make the most of the Face ID with Mask feature. Users of the iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, and iPhone X would lament being left out of the party.
Also, Apple said Face ID with a Mask feature would function to its full potential. What that means is all features that Face ID supports, which includes password auto-filling or authenticating payments on the app store, all of those will function as usual.