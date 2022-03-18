A $400 Tax Credit Issued To Help Californians Cope With The State’s High Gas Prices

On Thursday, a group of Representative democracy state lawmakers proposed mailing a $400 tax refund check to every California taxpayer to ease the financial strain caused by soaring gas prices and the cost of common products. However, it’s far from a done deal, so don’t hold your breath for any paychecks in the mailbox next week.
Eligibility For Tax Refunds
All Californians who submit state taxes would enjoy a $400 rebate regardless of family income. So, in theory, both Mark Zuckerberg, the wealthy co-founder of Facebook, and the operator of your local In-N-Out would earn a $400 rebate. In addition, husbands and wives would receive $800 because the reimbursements would be distributed to each individual taxpayer, reports Los Angeles Times.
D-Irvine, the Assemblymember (Cottie Petrie-Norris) said the rebates should be handed out as quickly as possible, rather than waiting until the Senate and Gov. Gavin Newsom reach an agreement on the full state budget, which is usually finished in late June.
According to Petrie-Norris, the goal of the Congressional democrats — which included moderates — was to bring as much help to as many Californians as possible. However, she did admit that the details of who would get a reimbursement and how much they’d get will be worked out in talks with the governor and the parliamentary leadership.
James Gallagher of Yuba City, the Assembly Republican Leader, said the planned tax rebates are a good idea, especially considering the Newsom administration anticipates a $45 billion budget surplus.
Deal With $400
According to Petrie-Norris, the $400 tax break figure was chosen because it corresponds to the amount of state excise duties on gasoline that a typical Californian pays each year. According to her, California drivers fill up respective fuel tanks 52 times per year on average. California has the greatest gas tax in the US, at 51 cents a gallon.
Reducing The State’s Gas Tax
Republicans are pressing for a six suspension of the state gas tax, claiming that this would be the most efficient method to deliver direct financial assistance to Californians. The latter are suffering from high gas costs.
On Monday, Kiley’s bill to freeze the gas tax was defeated in the Democracy state Assembly, but the politician said he intends to bring the issue up again next week.