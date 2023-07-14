New Xbox Game Sale Includes 2023 Hits And Exclusives – GameSpot









Some of the biggest games of this year just got a big discount on the Xbox Store.

By on May 9, 2023 at 8:19AM PDT

New sales on digital Xbox games are now live at the Xbox Store, and if you’re looking to flex some current-gen muscle or put the pedal to the metal, then you’ll want to take a closer look at what’s available. Across the Next-Gen, Xbox Game Studios, and Start Your Engines Sales, there’s a pretty good list of games that have been marked down.

This includes a number of recent releases, cult-classics, and a few evergreen titles, all of which are highly rated and run well on Xbox consoles. One of the highlights in this sale is this year’s remake of Dead Space, a gruesome but captivating showcase of what the Xbox Series X|S consoles are capable. Right now, you can save 30% off the cover price of one of the best remakes of the year.

For something that won’t make you reach for a bucket, check out Sonic Frontiers Deluxe. A surprise hit from late last year, Sonic’s latest adventure has speed, charm, and a massive open-world to explore that is cathartically challenging. Sega is also regularly releasing free DLC for the game throughout 2023, extending its lifespan and making a great game even better. For another impressive slice of Xbox Series X|s power, Cyberpunk 2077 is hard to beat. Developer CD Projekt Red spent more than two years improving the game, and the current build is a grimy but breath-taking exploration of a dark future where you’re haunted by the cyber-ghost of Keanu Reeves.

Sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Get access to hundreds of games for $15/month

You can also save big on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which is the closest that Xbox gamers will come to experiencing a Fire Emblem-like experience outside of a Nintendo platform right now. Alternatively, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers a staggering amount of content to dive into that’ll keep you–or your kids–busy for hours. Lastly, grab a deck and some air with the remakes of the first two Tony Hawk Pro Skater games, as developer Vicarious Visions delivered an excellent one-two punch of nostalgia and modern updates with this delightful package.

As a reminder, the Xbox Smart Delivery feature keeps the best version of a game installed on your console, so you can always grab the Xbox One edition of a game and get a great upgrade later if you decide to switch to an Xbox Series X|S console. Only a handful of games on this list are current-gen exclusives, with the other titles being cross-gen games.

Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Use your keyboard!

Log in to comment

source







