The self-emptying iRobot Roomba i3+ is now super cheap!

Right now, Amazon has the iRobot Roomba i3+ on sale for just $399. That is a pretty great price for a self-emptying robot vacuum. This does come with the auto-empty dustbin, which is a nice touch.

If you don’t need the auto-empty dustbin, you can get the Roomba i3 EVO for just $249.

iRobot Roomba i3+ – Amazon

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i3+

The Roomba i3+ robot vacuum helps take vacuuming off your mind— cleaning in neat rows, emptying itself, and learning your habits to offer up personalized schedules. After each cleaning, it empties itself into a Dirt Disposal bag that takes up to 60 days to fill, so that you can forget about vacuuming for months.

Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i3+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. With powerful performance too, 10x the Power-Lifting Suction & Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that pull in dirt, debris, & pet hair from wherever it hides. The i3+ navigates & maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood & carpet.

The newly updated iRobot Home App allows you to upgrade your overall cleaning experience. Enjoy features that work around your life. Learns from your cleaning habits to offer up customized schedules. Suggests extra cleanings when pollen count is high or during pet shedding season.

Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat & dog dander allergens. With Imprint Link Technology, the Roomba i3+ robot vacuum & Braava jet m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence. Keep doing what you’re doing. Through the iRobot app or your Google or Alexa voice assistant, simply tell your robot to clean & consider it done.

You can pick up the iRobot Roomba i3+ from Amazon today in this sale by clicking the link below.

iRobot Roomba i3+ – Amazon