This year’s Emmy nominations have been released, and Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty was an unexpected nominee in multiple categories. First and foremost is Jury Duty‘s nomination for Best Comedy Series, as well as a Supporting Actor in a Comedy nomination for James Marsden, who portrays an exaggerated version of himself in the series. Series scribe Mekki Leeper was also nominated for writing, and Susie Farris was nominated for casting the show.

For this series, the casting was critical, since Jury Duty was a rare fusion of reality shows and scripted comedy. Ronald Gladden was the only cast member who wasn’t aware that the entire series was a farce designed to capture his reactions to the insanity around him. Now that people have seen Jury Duty, it may be hard to fool viewers or unsuspecting cast members the same way twice. That hasn’t stopped fans from wondering: is there going to be another season of Jury Duty?

Will there be a season 2 of Jury Duty?

While speaking with Deadline, executive producer David Bernad was non-committal about the prospect of Jury Duty season 2. Bernad didn’t completely shoot down the possibility, but he indicated that nothing can happen until the writers’ strike is over.

“Yeah, who knows? When the WGA strike is over, it’s something we can sit down and think about as it’s something we may try and do,” said Bernad. “But right now, we’re celebrating Jury Duty and everyone who played a role in its success like the entire team at Freevee who deserve a lot of credit for taking a shot on this.”

How did James Marsden react to his Emmy nomination?

According to Bernad, he and Marsden both cried when they heard the news that Marsden had earned his first Emmy nomination.

“This is the third time I work with him after trying for so long to find a comedy we could do together,” related Bernad. “I feel like he’s always been so underappreciated as a performer in general, but also as a comedic actor. I’m so happy for him because not only is he incredibly talented, but one of the nicest, kindest people will ever work with and a true professional.”

Bernad also credited the entire team behind the series for its Emmy recognition.

“I give an incredible amount of credit to the writers, Cody Heller, Andrew Weinberg, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky; Nick Hatton, one of our incredible producers; the cast who were all exceptional obviously James, and everyone else in the cast who really dedicated so much of their life to the show. They all deserve this award,” said Bernad.

You can stream Jury Duty on Amazon Freevee via Prime Video.

