Best Buy’s Black Friday in July deals will get you more than 50 percent savings on a new HP OMEN Gaming laptop and more

Most people are talking about Prime Day and all the cool deals starting tomorrow, but we have also spotted great savings at Best Buy, thanks to the company’s latest sales event. You will find massive deals on laptops, headphones, smart TVs, and more, but there are a couple of products that definitely deserve your attention, as you can currently pick up a new 16-inch HP OMEN AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop for just $700, and a 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for just $1,600.







HP OMEN AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop $800 $1580 Save $780 HP’s OMEN AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop comes packed with an AMR Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage and AMD Radeon RX 6650M graphics, and more than enough power to run the latest games available today.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July deals are crazy. They will let you purchase a new HP OMEN AMD Advantage Edition 16-inch Gaming laptop for just $700 when you are subscribed to My Best Buy membership plan since you will get $100 extra savings on this laptop. It currently sells for $800, down from a $1,580 price tag, but today’s offer makes this option even more compelling with $880 instant savings. This laptop comes packed with an AMR Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and AMD Radeon RX 6650M graphics that will work perfectly with your FHD display.

If you’re looking for other options, you can also consider picking up a new 16-inch HP Envy laptop, now selling for $1,100 with $650 savings. This baby arrives with a more powerful Intel Core i9 chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX4060 graphics, and a 16-inch WQXGA touchscreen display. And if you want a larger display, you can get your hands on a new 45-inch LG Ultragear OLED curved gaming monitor with FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for $1,300 after receiving a $400 discount.

Another great deal comes as the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV, now going for $1,600 with $400 instant savings. It comes with 4K resolution at 120Hz, and it also supports HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG, and today’s most popular streaming services. So head over to Best Buy, and see if you fancy anything.