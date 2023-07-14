5 of the Top-Rated Laptops at Costco – The Motley Fool









Published on July 14, 2023

By: Chris Neiger

Writer

It can be overwhelming to sift through all the laptops out there to find the best one. Fortunately for you, we spent some time looking through the top-rated laptops on Costco’s website and — based on customer reviews — compiled a short list here.

Some of these laptops are better deals than others, but it’s worth mentioning that they all include Costco’s extended warranty, giving you two years of coverage.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop right now, it’s worth checking out these peer-reviewed computers.

Buyers looking for a premium laptop that’s still a good deal should look at Apple’s newest Macbook Pro. The computer has a 14-inch display, 512GB of storage, and the company’s latest M2 Pro processor.

While this laptop may not be for budget-conscious buyers, the 4.8-star rating from 84 reviews is a good indication that buyers are still getting a great value. The current discount makes the Macbook Pro $150 less than the usual Costco price — and $50 less than on Apple’s website.

One of the glowing reviews came from someone who’s been in the information technology industry for more than 30 years, and they noted the computer’s ease of use and its long battery life. Other reviews commented on the impressive battery life, high build quality, fast performance, and how quiet it is while it’s running.

This well-reviewed laptop earned a 4.6-star rating on Costco’s website and is one of the best deals. The current discount takes $200 off the normal Costco price of $850, making the laptop 21% cheaper than on Walmart’s website.

The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch touchscreen, 16GB of memory, a full-size backlit keyboard, and a large 1TB hard drive. It also has rave reviews from Costco customers.

Reviews on the product page mention that the computer is fast and quiet, has good value for the money, and has a long battery life. Other reviewers were pleased with the size of the computer, and at least two reviewers were using it to run their businesses.

This laptop is a fan favorite among Costco customers, and it has 75 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. This touchscreen laptop has 256GB of storage and is part of a bundle with a keyboard and stylus pen for writing and drawing.

Costco’s current discounted price of $1,399 is good until July 23. This is a huge 34% discount ($300 off) compared to the same model listed on Walmart’s website, which doesn’t even include the stylus pen.

Reviewers liked that Costco’s version bundled the pen and the keyboard together and said that the processor is fast and that this laptop’s size makes it easy to use anywhere. One reviewer even noted that they get to use a lot of different laptops at their job and the Surface Pro 9 is one of the best.

If you’re in the market for an inexpensive laptop or prefer Google’s Chrome operating system, look no further than the Lenovo Flex 5i with a 13.3-inch touchscreen and 256GB of storage. The laptop has 22 reviews with an average of 4.5 stars.

The laptop is priced at $349 on the Costco website, and a similar version — running Windows instead of Chrome OS — is listed on Amazon for $449.

The device has the 12th generation Intel Core i3 processor, an integrated webcam, and a backlit keyboard. While it may not be a heavy-duty laptop for work tasks, many reviewers said it’s speedy while browsing websites, has a sturdy build quality, and is a good value for the money.

Another great budget laptop listed on Costco’s website is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. This touchscreen laptop earned a 4.6-star rating from 20 reviewers, and its $649 price tag is 21% lower than the same model on Walmart’s website.

Some notable features of the IdeaPad Slim 3 are the 15.6-inch touchscreen, 16GB of memory, a 512GB hard drive, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader. The online reviews praised the IdeaPad’s battery life, sleek design, speed, and one reviewer even mentioned that their tech-savvy family member recommended this specific laptop.

Not all of these laptops are inexpensive, so if you’re in the market for a new one, consider saving the money beforehand so you don’t derail your personal finance goals.

Chris Neiger is a full-time freelance writer with more than 10 years’ experience covering personal finance and investing-related topics. He was also a writer for the BBC for three years and marketing manager for two non-profits.

