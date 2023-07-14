How to enable split-screen multitasking in Android 13 [Video] – 9to5Google









As smartphones continue to balloon in size, be that in terms of dimensions or smaller screen bezels, utilizing the split-screen mode makes it easier to manage. The split-screen process has been altered slightly in Android 13, but we’re going to show you just how to master this extra mode.

This feature was first introduced back in older versions of Android and back then, the method was relatively simple thanks to the three-button navigation method. As OEMs and Android have moved on from on-screen buttons to free-form gestures, there have been several core changes that — annoyingly — make entering split-screen when running Android 11 through Android 13 just a little more cumbersome.

Android Nougat allowed you to simply enter your recent app switcher and drag-and-drop apps to the top and bottom of your display to have them running simultaneously. Since Android Pie, the recent app switcher now uses swipes to dismiss or close any running applications — which is an important reason why this split-screen method has changed since Pie through Android 13.

Those with smaller displays might not find this particularly useful; heck, you might not use the feature at all. That said, a prime example when split-screen apps are useful is if you want to watch a video and browse the web simultaneously. The split-screen mode in Android is actually a really great way to properly multitask on your smartphone, especially if you have a big phone like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or even the Pixel 7 Pro.

This will only work when viewing applications in portrait rather than landscape, though. Some apps may also not allow you to put them into split-screen — such as Pokemon Go and many other games. You may see a black or blank screen in a portion of your display if an app does not support split-screen mode on Android 13.

There are a number of ways to exit split-screen mode on your device. This makes it easier to choose between closing the dual app view and even lets you quickly return courtesy of the Recents app menu and “App pairs” functionality.

You can resize each split-screen app slice on Android Pie right through to Android 12, but Android 13 takes things a step further, as you can double-tap the separating line or bar and this will switch the positions of any apps you currently have open. Here’s how to do it:

