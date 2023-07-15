Google ChromeOS Flex: What it is and why you should use it

E-waste is a problem as people buy and replace more devices for themselves and their families. Keeping devices for longer is a great way to reduce e-waste, but that can be difficult when your Windows or macOS device feels underpowered and laggy. You could replace it with one of the best Chromebooks, but Google created another way to make your old computer new again. This operating system, called ChromeOS Flex, can help breathe new life into your old device. Let’s look at what ChromeOS Flex is, how to use it, and how it compares to normal ChromeOS.









What is Google Chrome ChromeOS Flex?

ChromeOS Flex is an alternative operating system that brings ChromeOS to virtually any outdated computer, whether it’s a Mac or a Windows PC. Like ChromeOS, ChromeOS Flex is based on Chromium OS, the open source foundation for Google’s desktop operating system. Even though ChromeOS Flex differs slightly from ChromeOS, it still gets updates in the same cadence, which can bring new features to your computer that are out of their support lifetime.

Source: Steven Winkelman

ChromeOS Flex does almost everything that the regular version of ChromeOS can do. The Chrome browser is central to the experience, allowing you to surf the web in a lightweight and safe environment. Since ChromeOS and ChromeOS Flex don’t support applications from other sources, your computer functions in an environment that’s safe from most viruses. This also means that users are limited in what apps they can install and use without Wi-Fi. Since many people mostly use web browsers on their computers, this shouldn’t be a dealbreaker for most. Users can still access most of the apps they use, such as Gmail or Microsoft Office, using a website or web app.

How does Google ChromeOS Flex compare to ChromeOS?

There are some key differences between ChromeOS Flex and regular ChromeOS. Most notably, Flex doesn’t support Android apps. However, like on regular ChromeOS, in the future, it will be possible to stream apps from your Android phone’s screen. And right now, you can use Phone Hub to its full extent. Devices with ChromeOS Flex installed will be able to use Google Assistant.

Another key difference between ChromeOS Flex and ChromeOS is the partial lack of Linux app support. While normal Chromebooks can use Linux, some devices with ChromeOS Flex may not have the hardware to support it. This means some devices with ChromeOS Flex will only be cloud-first machines with some web apps involved.

ChromeOS Flex only supports devices powered by Intel and AMD processors. This means computers that ship with ARM chipsets, such as devices with Apple’s M1 or M2 chips, won’t get in on the sweet Chromebook-like experience. Since most ARM computers are new and capable enough to run their original operating systems just fine, we doubt an ARM-compatible version of the OS will be released in the near future. If you’re an Apple enthusiast with an Intel MacBook that no longer gets macOS updates, you may want to give Google ChromeOS Flex a shot.

ChromeOS Flex doesn’t support some ports and features that may be included on your device. This means some items may not work as expected or, in a worst-case scenario, not at all. Potentially affected components and ports include CD and DVD drives, fingerprint readers, FireWire ports, infrared and face recognition cameras, Thunderbolt, and styluses or other pen peripherals. There’s also a chance some functions, like shortcut keys, may not work properly.

Google has a collection of certified devices that ChromeOS Flex officially supports, complete with details on which features work and which don’t. However, in most cases, you can expect ChromeOS Flex to run just fine, whether you have officially certified hardware or not. It’s easy to try it without permanently committing to it.

Why should you use ChromeOS Flex?

ChromeOS Flex is a simple way to breathe new life into your aging computer, whether it’s a Windows or macOS device. While these traditional operating systems that support desktop applications are often considered more powerful than Flex, they’re also more taxing on your hardware. Your computer might no longer have a great experience after reaching a certain age because it becomes sluggish and laggy. Since ChromeOS Flex is essentially a browser capable of running web apps (and, depending on your hardware, Linux apps), it requires fewer resources.

For many people, web apps are everything they need on the computer they use at home. When you take gaming, coding, and creative activities like photography or videography out of the equation, you only need a browser to get by. Word processing, basic image editing, emailing, shopping, and your taxes can all be done through a browser. Many web services also offer an installation shortcut, allowing you to pin them to your taskbar and launch them just as you would start a desktop application.

The technically inclined would argue that you could throw a lightweight Linux distribution on your computer instead of ChromeOS Flex. That’s fine for anyone who is fairly good at troubleshooting their devices. However, ChromeOS Flex is the way to go if you’re looking for a no-frills solution that needs little to no maintenance and tinkering. It’s the route to take if you want to fix up a relative’s or friend’s computer, especially if they aren’t technically inclined and only need to browse the web.

If you don’t want to install ChromeOS Flex, you can still try it on a computer. Create a bootable USB drive per our instructions and test out the OS from your USB. ChromeOS Flex might not be as fast as it will be after installing it on your computer, but it’s sufficient to give it a go. Dual booting is officially not supported on ChromeOS Flex devices, so you must go all-in once you’ve decided to install ChromeOS Flex.

Can you install ChromeOS Flex on an older Chromebook?

Chromebooks have an Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date, which is the moment when Chromebooks stop receiving updates from Google. However, it is possible to install ChromeOS Flex on an older Chromebook.

The process isn’t as straightforward as it is on Macs and PCs. You can’t officially enable Developer Mode or choose which of your device’s drives ChromeOS Flex is installed on, so be cautious. One of our writers tested this process and found that most things worked well, but they had issues with audio output, so proceed at your own risk.

Breathe new life into your old laptop

ChromeOS Flex is the easiest way to repurpose your old computer and save it from the landfill. ChromeOS Flex gives you a usable experience as soon as it’s installed, and all your browsing data syncs with the rest of your Chrome-friendly devices. Once you’ve turned your device into a Chromebook, there are some helpful tips and tricks every user should know.