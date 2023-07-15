Ethereum Price is Plunging, But It’s Too Early to Say Bulls Have Given Up – NewsBTC









Ethereum price is moving lower below $1,600 against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,500 support zone to start a recovery wave.

Ethereum price failed to clear the $1,580 and $1,600 resistance levels. ETH formed a high near $1,565 and recently started a fresh decline. There was a move below the $1,545 support zone.

The price traded as low as $1,525 and the bulls were active above the $1,500 level. It is now consolidating losses below $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price corrected a few points above the $1,540 resistance zone.

It cleared the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,565 swing high to $1,525 low. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,550 zone. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,550 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The first major resistance is near the $1,560 zone. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,565 swing high to $1,525 low.



Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $1,575 level, above which the price might start a decent increase. The next major resistance is near the $1,600 zone. A close above the $1,600 resistance zone might start a major upward move. In this case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,650 level.

If ethereum fails to clear the $1,560 resistance, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,525 level.

The next major support is near the $1,500 zone. If there is a break below $1,500, the price might drop towards $1,435. Any more losses might call for a test of the $1,400 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,500

Major Resistance Level – $1,560

