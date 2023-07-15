Home Latest News Five HomeKit devices to make your home safer

Apple Home and the HomeKit ecosystem isn’t just about turning your home into a comfortable and convenient roost The Jetsons would be proud of, it’s also all about making your home a safer place to live (or leave) for you and your family. 

Many of the most basic safety features of a home that we now take for granted have been upgraded for the 21st century with smart home compatibility. That includes security cameras, door locks, and smoke detectors. So how can a smart home be a safer home? Here are five top HomeKit devices to get you started on your journey to a safer and more secure abode, powered by Apple. 

Smoke and CO Detector

First Alert Onelink Safe and Sound installed on a ceiling

(Image credit: Resideo Technologies, Inc)

Smoke detectors and Carbon monoxide detectors are now a staple in any home, and often a legal requirement in some countries, such as Scotland where I live. With that in mind, it makes sense that one of the most important safety items in your home could benefit from a HomeKit upgrade. After all, a smoke detector can be vital in alerting you to the presence of smoke in your home, which is usually the sign of a fire. While I most often use our smoke detector as a harshly-toned cooking timer, a working smoke detector at the onset of a house fire can literally be the difference between life and death. The same goes for Carbon Monoxide, which is colorless, tasteless, and odorless (a lot like my aforementioned cooking). Low doses can cause serious health issues, and in high concentrations, CO can cause death in less than five minutes. 


