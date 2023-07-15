Hyundai IONIQ 5 N EV comes with 641 HP

Hyundai has unveiled its new high-performance electric vehicle, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, and the car comes with up to an impressive 650 PS or 641 horsepower, the car was made official at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The car will come with some impressive performance, with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.4 seconds when using the top power mode which is called N Grin Boost, the car has 600 horsepower as standard when not in this mode.

“Hyundai N spearheads the technological leadership of Hyundai Motor Company,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “N brand’s winning combination of technological know-how and motorsport experience is pushing the limits of vehicle performance, which has most recently resulted in IONIQ 5 N, a gamechanger for electric high performance. Key developments around this vehicle will further strengthen the competitiveness of all Hyundai models going forward. This is why N brand exists.”

IONIQ 5 N combines the standard model’s Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and leverages N’s expertise from electrified ‘Rolling Labs’ (e.g., RM20e, RN22e and N Vision 74) to maximize the EV’s high-performance capabilities and ensure it meets N’s three performance pillars: ‘Corner Rascal,’ ‘Racetrack Capability’ and ‘Everyday Sportscar’

You can find out more information about the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 N over at the Hyundai website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this new high-performance EV will cost.

Source Hyundai

Filed Under: Auto News









Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.