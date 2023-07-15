How to Implement Scrolling Backgrounds in Pygame

Scrolling backgrounds can greatly enhance the visual appeal and depth of a game. They can create the illusion of movement, giving the game a dynamic and immersive feel. You can implement scrolling backgrounds in just a few simple steps using Pygame.









Pygame is a popular Python library you can use to develop games. Adding scrolling backgrounds to your Pygame projects will bring them to life and provide a more engaging experience for players.





Create a Simple Game

To understand the concept of scrolling backgrounds in Pygame, start by creating a simple game where the player can move left and right. You can also include two platforms, represented by rectangles, to serve as the game environment. Create a new file named simple-game.py.

The code used in this article is available in this GitHub repository and is free for you to use under the MIT license.

First, import the pygame module and initialize it. Then define the player’s starting position and movement speed. Create platforms using pygame.Rect objects and define their positions and dimensions.

Inside the game loop, handle events such as quitting the game. You can also handle player movement based on touch or keyboard inputs.

Here’s the output of the simple game:

Create Different Layers

To achieve the scrolling effect, you can create multiple layers of backgrounds with different colors. Each layer will move at a different speed, creating a parallax effect. This effect gives the illusion of depth and enhances the sense of movement in the game.

Define two background layers, each covering the entire game window, using pygame.Rect objects. Also define the colors of each layer in the background_colors list. The background_speeds list determines the speed at which each layer will move.

background_layers = [

pygame.Rect(0, 0, screen_width, screen_height),

pygame.Rect(0, 0, screen_width, screen_height)

] background_colors = [(30, 30, 30), (60, 60, 60)]

background_speeds = [0.1, 1.0]

To create the scrolling background effect, you need to update the positions of the background layers in the game loop. You’ll move each layer horizontally based on its assigned speed.

Create a new file named scrolling-bg.py and add the code with the below updates:

for i in range(len(background_layers)):

background_layers[i].x -= background_speeds[i] if background_layers[i].x <= -screen_width:

background_layers[i].x = 0 pygame.draw.rect(screen, background_colors[i], background_layers[i])

Iterate through each background layer. Subtract the corresponding speed from the layer’s x-coordinate, causing it to move to the left. If a layer reaches the left edge of the screen, reset its position to the right, creating a continuous scrolling effect.

Finally, draw each rectangular background layer on the screen using pygame.draw.rect() and passing the corresponding color and pygame.Rect object.

Adding a Parallax Effect While Moving

To enhance the parallax effect, you can modify the platform movement to occur when the player is moving. This will create a strong sense of depth and dynamic motion. Create a new file named parallax.py and add the code with the below updates:



rect1 = pygame.Rect( 50 , screen_height - 100 , 200 , 10 )

rect2 = pygame.Rect(screen_width - 250 , screen_height - 200 , 200 , 10 ) platforms = [

{"rect": rect1, "speed": 3},

{"rect": rect2, "speed": 1}

]

keys = pygame.key.get_pressed() if keys[pygame.K_LEFT] and player_x > 0:

player_x -= player_speed for platform in platforms:

platform["rect"].x -= platform["speed"] if keys[pygame.K_RIGHT] and player_x < screen_width:

player_x += player_speed for platform in platforms:

platform["rect"].x += platform["speed"] for platform in platforms:

pygame.draw.rect(screen, (0, 255, 0), platform["rect"])

Represent the platforms as dictionaries that contain both the rectangle object (rect) and the speed at which the platform should move (speed). The platforms update in the game loop based on the player’s movement.

By implementing this modification, the scrolling effect will only be active when the player is actively moving, further enhancing the illusion of depth and motion.

Including Additional Features

You can implement several additional features to enhance the scrolling backgrounds in your game. Here are some examples.

Randomize Background Colors

To add variation to the background layers, you can randomize their colors. You can do this by modifying the background_colors list:

import random background_colors = [

(random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255)),

(random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255)),

(random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255))

]

Add More Background Layers

You can experiment with adding more background layers to create a richer parallax effect. Simply define additional pygame.Rect objects, colors, and speeds:

background_layers = [

pygame.Rect(0, 0, screen_width, screen_height),

pygame.Rect(0, 0, screen_width, screen_height),

pygame.Rect(0, 0, screen_width, screen_height),

pygame.Rect(0, 0, screen_width, screen_height)

] background_colors = [

(30, 30, 30),

(60, 60, 60),

(90, 90, 90),

(120, 120, 120)

] background_speeds = [1, 2, 3, 4]

Use Images for Backgrounds

Instead of solid colors, you can use image files as backgrounds. Pygame provides functions to load and render images.

Load the image files background_0.png, background_1.png, and background_2.png using pygame.image.load(). Use the convert() method to improve performance and scale the images to match the screen dimensions with pygame.transform.scale().

background_images = [

pygame.image.load("background_0.png").convert(),

pygame.image.load("background_1.png").convert(),

pygame.image.load("background_2.png").convert()

] background_speeds = [1, 2, 3] for i in range(len(background_images)):

size = (screen_width, screen_height)

background_images[i] = pygame.transform.scale(background_images[i], size)

Finally, update the loop where you draw the background layers to use the images:

for i in range(len(background_layers)):

background_layers[i].x -= background_speeds[i] if background_layers[i].x <= -screen_width:

background_layers[i].x = 0 screen.blit(background_images[i], background_layers[i])

Here are some best practices to consider when implementing scrolling backgrounds in your Pygame projects.

Optimize Performance

Scrolling backgrounds involve continuous rendering and updating. To ensure smooth gameplay, consider optimizing your code and minimizing unnecessary calculations.

Experiment With Layer Speeds

Adjusting the speeds of the background layers can create different effects. Play around with different values to find the right balance and achieve the desired visual impact.

Test on Different Screen Sizes

Ensure that your scrolling backgrounds work well on various screen resolutions. Consider implementing dynamic scaling or using different background images for different aspect ratios.

Use Appropriate Image Formats

If you decide to use images for your backgrounds, choose the appropriate image format (e.g. PNG, JPEG) to balance file size and image quality. You can also reduce loading times by compressing and optimizing your images.

Consider Memory Usage

If you plan to use many high-resolution images for your backgrounds, be mindful of the memory requirements. Large images can consume a significant amount of memory, potentially affecting the performance and responsiveness of your game.

By incorporating scrolling backgrounds, you can create different environments, such as moving landscapes, futuristic cityscapes, or underwater worlds. The parallax effect adds a dynamic touch, making the game world feel alive and interactive.

Remember to experiment, iterate, and explore creative possibilities with scrolling backgrounds to make your games more fun and captivating for players.