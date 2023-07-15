WhatsApp is working on animated avatar feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, is set to roll out an exciting new feature in its upcoming update. According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version, 2.23.15.6, available through the Google Play Beta Program, gives us a glimpse of what’s to come: animated avatars.

WhatsApp Animated Avatar Stickers

Just recently, WhatsApp made two significant enhancements to its avatar functionality on both iOS and Android platforms. The first improvement allows users to create their avatars automatically by simply taking a photo. The second enhancement involves expanding the collection of avatars available to users, which is automatically rolled out to those who set up their avatars within the app settings. But that’s not all.

Building upon these advancements, WhatsApp is now developing an animated version of its avatar pack, as revealed in the latest beta update. This update promises to bring a dynamic element to avatars, adding more life and personality to stickers and enhancing the overall communication experience. While an exact release date has not been announced, the animated avatars are already functional and provide a stable user experience.

Alongside the animated avatars, WhatsApp is also working on a sticker suggestion feature based on the emoji used during chats, allowing users to discover and share relevant stickers more conveniently.

In addition to these exciting developments, WhatsApp is actively working on several other features to improve the user experience. This includes enhancing privacy with a hidden phone number feature for communities, introducing a convenient chat list filter feature, and implementing high-quality video-sharing capabilities.

