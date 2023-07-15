Follow This Checklist Before Replacing Your Old Window AC

It’s hot as hell. In fact, Earth broke its own unofficial heat record three times last week for the highest average temperature on the planet. Many of us have window AC units at home, but they get worn down from use over time, and the materials naturally deteriorate, leaving you with more of a fan. If your window AC unit isn’t working like it used to, use this checklist to decide whether it’s still salvageable, or if it’s time to decommission it and buy a new one.

What to expect from your window AC

Most AC units have an average life span of eight to ten years, but that number is highly variable depending on its quality, maintenance, and use. Of course, blowing cold air is the AC’s main function, but how fast it cools the space is important. A well-working AC unit should be able to cool a room’s temperature by 10°F in less than 15 minutes. If you don’t have a way to measure your room’s temperature, I highly recommend these indoor thermometers that tell the change of temperature over time. (They come with a fee app and are compatible with Google Home and Alexa.)

Before replacing your window AC

Of course, you wouldn’t want to throw away a perfectly working AC unit just because it needed a little maintenance. Here are some simple steps to take if your AC isn’t as cool as it used to be.

Make sure it’s not working harder than it needs. Make sure the seal around your AC is completely sealed. There shouldn’t be gaps to let air move between the unit and the window. If you need to seal space, you can use a weather stripping seal

Make sure the seal around your AC is completely sealed. There shouldn’t be gaps to let air move between the unit and the window. If you need to seal space, you can use a Clean the air filter. According to the Department of Energy

According to the Check the evaporator coils while the filter dries. These coils absorb the heat from warm air, but if they’re dirty from a lack of maintenance (look for similar dirt and dust in the air filter), they won’t do as good of a job. You should clean the coils once a year by following the manufacturer’s instructions or vacuuming them with an upholstery brush. Just be gentle with the coil’s fins.

If you’ve taken those steps and your AC unit still isn’t cooling properly, it’s time to get professional help or simply replace it. According to Homeguide, the national average cost to repair a window AC unit is $150, with an average range between $60 and $250. If that’s more than your unit is worth, don’t bother repairing it. Start shopping for a new one, and make sure you’re getting the correct unit for the size of the room where it’ll be installed.