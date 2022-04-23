Xbox Game Pass Already Has 7 Day One Games Announced for May 2022 – GameRant

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service is looking to have a solid May 2022, as seven games have already been confirmed for the lineup.

Microsoft likes to announce its Xbox Game Pass games in two batches: one at the beginning of each month, and another in the middle of the month. This way, the new Xbox Game Pass games get more focus, as fans really only have to worry about what's coming within the next two weeks. However, release date announcements and the like can let the cat out of the bag early, and so while Microsoft itself has not released the official list of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass for May 2022, we do know of at least seven day one titles that will be coming to the service next month.

So far, Microsoft has confirmed seven day one Xbox Game Pass games for May 2022, primarily consisting of indie titles. First up is Loot River, which is joining Xbox Game Pass on May 3 for PC and console users. Loot River is a roguelike that has players exploring procedurally-generated dungeons and coming face to face with challenging bosses. It looks like it should greatly appeal to fans of the genre, so anyone interested in roguelikes should keep it on their radar.

A couple of days later, on May 5, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have two new day one games to check out. This includes Citizen Sleeper, which is a narrative-driven sci-fi RPG where players control a worker who has escaped from a futuristic capitalist dystopia. It's said to be inspired by tabletop role-playing games, so Citizen Sleeper should offer plenty of player choice when it hits Game Pass on May 5.

Citizen Sleeper will be joined by Trek to Yomi, a visually-striking samurai game that uses a black and white art style to great effect. Trek to Yomi's unique art style has turned heads, and as long as the gameplay is able to back it up, it could be a surprise hit. Xbox Game Pass subscribers won't have to wait all that much longer to find out if Trek to Yomi lives up to the hype, as the game is scheduled to join Xbox Game Pass on May 5 alongside Citizen Sleeper.

The next new Xbox Game Pass games for May 2022 comes on May 10 in the form of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. The Kickstarter-funded Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising serves as a prequel to the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a JRPG being developed by the director of the Suikoden games. There's a decent amount of hype behind the Eiyuden Chronicle games because of who's behind them, and it will be interesting to see if they are able to live up to fan expectations. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their first taste of the Eiyuden Chronicle world when Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising joins the Xbox Game Pass lineup early next month.

The rest of the first half of May 2022 is unclear when it comes to Xbox Game Pass, but a few games are confirmed for the second half of the month. Popular early access game Hardspace Shipbreaker is joining the Game Pass lineup on May 24, though it should be noted that it will only be available to PC Game Pass subscribers at launch. PC Game Pass is available as a separate subscription, but it also comes bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Then on May 26, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can try Sniper Elite 5. The biggest budget day one game currently confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in May 2022, Sniper Elite 5 is the latest entry in the long-running sniper game franchise. The games have traditionally earned mixed reviews from critics but clearly still have their dedicated fans, so it will be interesting to see how the newest one fares when it launches late next month.

And finally, the seventh day one Xbox Game Pass game confirmed for May 2022 is Pac-Man Museum+. A followup to the previously-released Pac-Man Museum, Pac-Man Museum+ is a compilation of various Pac-Man games from over the years, including the original game and a variety of its spin-offs like Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac Attack, Pac-in-Time, and the well-reviewed Pac-Man Championship Edition. Pac-Man Museum+ includes 14 Pac-Man games in total, so it should give Game Pass subscribers plenty to do when it's added to the lineup on May 27.

Before Xbox Game Pass subscribers need to worry about the new games coming in May 2022, though, there's still the new Xbox Game Pass games for April 2022 to consider, with Microsoft set to add more titles to the lineup next week. Beyond that, one of the day one games for June 2022 has already been confirmed as well, so there should be no shortage of games to play in the weeks and months ahead.

