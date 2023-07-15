Google’s NotebookLM is a Game Changer for Notetaking

Are you messy with your notetaking? I totally get you. You jot down stuff, but somehow it always ends up scattered and hard to navigate later. Google wants to make notetaking easier with a new AI tool, which it’s dubbing “NotebookML.” And it’s now available for testing if you want to give it a shot.

Google has had a struggling start to its generative AI efforts, despite being one of the companies at the forefront of AI innovation for years. The Bard chatbot was released recently and, at least in its beginnings, was found to be considerably worse in a lot of things than competitors such as ChatGPT or Bing Chat. To that effect, NotebookLM isn’t really a chatbot, at least not one in the traditional way. Instead, it’s a language model that you can train using your own notes and sources, as scattered as they are. It will read all of your stuff and make an attempt to put it together in an organized manner.

More importantly, it has a chatbot component that’s, again, trained on the data you put. This can be useful for several scenarios. For example, you’re feeding NotebookLM your class notes from school, and once you’ve done that, you can ask the AI questions about the topic in hand — it will study and understand what you asked it to save, and answer your questions to the best of its ability. You can even ask it for help to come up with more creative stuff based on what you provided to it. It’s an AI, thinking like an AI, except its pool of knowledge isn’t the general one that most AIs are trained with but rather it’s trained on the knowledge you provided to it.

This AI should be an amazing resource for students and researchers since it makes the process of researching and studying something much easier. By making source content easier to interact with, and letting you ask questions, it’s much easier to understand something by using it.

If you want to give NotebookLM a shot, make sure to sign up for the waitlist.